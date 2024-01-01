Florida State lands ex-Clemson, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has announced he is transferring to Florida State.

Uiagalelei made the announcement on social media on Monday. He visited Florida State in December.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023 at Oregon State. He also ran for 219 yards.

Uiagalelei passing for 5,681 yards while playing for Clemson from 2020-22. He won a pair of games over Florida State in 2021 and '22.

With one year of eligibility left, Uiagalelei is viewed as a bridge quarterback while the Florida State coaches develop Brock Glenn and early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek.

Florida State had hosted Uiagalelei as well as Washington State's Cam Ward for visits. Ward opted on Monday to enter the NFL draft.