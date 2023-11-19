Florida State QB Jordan Travis out with leg injury, No. 4 Seminoles rout North Alabama 58-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Fourth-ranked Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury in the first quarter, yet rallied behind backup Tate Rodemaker and beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday night.

Travis suffered what appeared to be a major injury to his left knee/leg on a run up the middle late in the first quarter. After an air cast was placed on the leg, Travis was carted off. There was no official update from Mike Norvell on Travis’ injury at halftime, although the coach told the CW Network at the intermission that “obviously it didn’t look good.”

Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards with touchdown passes to Keon Coleman and Caziah Holmes as the Seminoles (11-0) won their 17th straight game while trying to maintain the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff standings.

CJ Campbell had a 70-yard touchdown run, and Lawrance Toafili, Trey Benson and Holmes added TD runs.

Senior defensive back Jarrian Jones forced a fumble to set up a first-half touchdown, and his second-half interception set up another score.

Noah Walters completed 13 of 26 passes with touchdown throws to Takairee Kennebrew, his 10th of the season, and J.J. Evans. But UNA (3-8) punted nine times.

North Alabama: The Lions had 172 offensive yards on their first three drives, including a pair of touchdowns. UNA finished with 226 offensive yards.

Florida State: The Seminoles racked up 521 offensive yards, their fifth game surpassing the 500-yard mark.

North Alabama: Season complete.

Florida State: The Seminoles play at Florida on Saturday.

