Fourth-ranked Florida State will focus on this season's accomplishments, not Orange Bowl loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida State plans on discarding the recent snapshot and instead preserving and highlighting its body of work over the entire season.

The fourth-ranked Seminoles were routed by No. 6 Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night in their first loss of the season after 13 victories.

That outcome was contrary to what Florida State had developed throughout 12 regular-season games and in winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

“This team did all that I asked them to and they are forever champions,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “I told them in the locker room, this game will not define the season.”

The Seminoles stayed within a touchdown in the first quarter before the Bulldogs (13-1) broke the game open by scoring 35 points in the second. The outcome was the most lopsided defeat in Florida State history, surpassing 49-point losses against Florida in 1973 and Clemson in 2018.

The final margin was also an Orange Bowl record.

The Seminoles were hopeful of a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff before getting bumped to fifth by the committee when Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs also didn’t get committee support, either. Despite being the top-ranked team before the three-point loss to Alabama, Georgia was dropped to sixth.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn (11) is pressured by Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris (15) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

“It hurt when we were not selected,” Norvell said. “There are going to be times in life where you do all the things right and it doesn’t go your way. You find unexpected adversity, but it’s the response that’s going to showcase the identity of who you are and what you’re about. These guys have responded.”

For the Seminoles, not getting one of the four CFP spots resulted in a radically different roster that lined up against Georgia.

Twenty-three Seminoles did not play Saturday due to various reasons, including transfer, opt-out and injury. The departures and absences made Florida State a 20½-point underdog at kickoff, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“A lot of guys got their most extensive work that they’ve had this season,” Norvell said. “Lot of young players got thrown into it and you kind of see where you are. There were some communication issues. We’ll learn from this experience and get better.”

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6)scores a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. (21) in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

The Seminoles took a substantial hit at quarterback. They were already without starter Jordan Travis, who was lost for the season after breaking his leg on Nov. 18. Travis’ replacement, Tate Rodemaker, sustained a concussion in the regular-season finale against Florida and then entered the transfer portal.

Third-stringer Brock Glenn, who started in the ACC championship win over Louisville, completed 9 of 26 passes for 132 yards with two interceptions Saturday. The freshman credited Travis for mentoring him in preparing for the bowl game.

“Jordan has been awesome from the moment I stepped in here in January,” Glenn said. “He took me in like my older brother. I’m just thankful that I was able to build a relationship with him. And having him out here with me has been awesome and truly helpful.”

Glenn connected with receiver Kentron Poitier for 55 yards to the Georgia 4 in the second quarter. But the drive stalled and Florida State settled for Ryan Fitzgerald’s 21-yard field goal.

“Everything this program is built on is continuing to be our best,” Glenn said. “When we face adversity, keep climbing and fighting and learn from it.”

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.