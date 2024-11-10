FSU coach Mike Norvell fires both coordinators a day after a 52-3 drubbing at Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State coach Mike Norvell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators Sunday, one day after a 52-3 loss at then-No. 10 Notre Dame.

Norvell dismissed offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season.

"I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

The Seminoles (1-9) have a bye week and then two games remaining, beginning against Charleston Southern. Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties, and additional responsibilities will be absorbed by remaining staff members.