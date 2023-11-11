SportsCollegeCollege Football

Flowers runs for 201 yards, 4 TDs in Eastern Illinois' 30-17 win over Tennessee State

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill. — MJ Flowers ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead Eastern Illinois to a 30-17 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Flowers put the Panthers (7-3, 3-2 Big South-OVC Association) ahead 20-17 with a 31-yard run in the third quarter. Julian Patino extended the lead to 10 with a 34-yard field goal late in the third and Flowers provided an insurance touchdown with 5:38 left in the game.

Deveon Bryant and Draylen Ellis each threw for a touchdown for the Tigers (6-4, 2-3) with Karate Brenson and Dayron Johnson on the receiving end.

The game was tied at 14-all at halftime. James Lowery's 43-yard field goal gave the Tigers a short-lived lead in the third quarter.

The Tigers lost a fumble and had an interception giving Eastern Illinois 25 takeaways this season. The Panthers came in tied with Richmond for the FCS lead.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME