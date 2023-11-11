Flowers runs for 201 yards, 4 TDs in Eastern Illinois' 30-17 win over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, Ill. — MJ Flowers ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead Eastern Illinois to a 30-17 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Flowers put the Panthers (7-3, 3-2 Big South-OVC Association) ahead 20-17 with a 31-yard run in the third quarter. Julian Patino extended the lead to 10 with a 34-yard field goal late in the third and Flowers provided an insurance touchdown with 5:38 left in the game.

Deveon Bryant and Draylen Ellis each threw for a touchdown for the Tigers (6-4, 2-3) with Karate Brenson and Dayron Johnson on the receiving end.

The game was tied at 14-all at halftime. James Lowery's 43-yard field goal gave the Tigers a short-lived lead in the third quarter.

The Tigers lost a fumble and had an interception giving Eastern Illinois 25 takeaways this season. The Panthers came in tied with Richmond for the FCS lead.

