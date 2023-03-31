SportsCollegeCollege Football

Former Navy coach Niumatalolo joins UCLA staff

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is joining UCLA's coaching staff as director of leadership.

The school said in an announcement Friday that Niumatalolo will serve as an advisor to the Bruins' football staff and players.

Niumatalolo led Navy for 15 years and was the winningest coach in school history at 109-83. The Midshipmen, however, finished with losing records the past three seasons, including 4-8 the past two.

Navy played in 10 bowl games under Niumatalolo. He also was the only coach to win his first eight games in the storied Army-Navy rivalry.

