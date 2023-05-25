Former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee as offensive analyst

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who came back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 to play another season of college football for Florida State two years later, has been hired by Tennessee to be an offensive analyst.

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year at Central Florida, leading the Knights to consecutive unbeaten regular seasons in 2017 and '18.

He played for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the 2018 season. Heupel left UCF after three season to become the Volunteers' coach in 2021.

“I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with Coach Heupel,” Milton said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

Milton, a native of Hawaii, injured his right leg during the regular-season finale against South Florida in 2018. The damage was so bad he needed emergency surgery; doctors initially told Milton he would likely never play again.

After sitting the 2019 season, Milton transferred to Florida State and played in six games, with four starts.