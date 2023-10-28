Freshman QB comes on to score late TD to cap Morgan State's 32-28 comeback win over Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. — Freshman Tahj Smith scrambled 14 yards for his first career touchdown with 35 seconds remaining and Morgan State scored 22 fourth-quarter points to overcome Norfolk State 32-28 on Saturday.

Smith, seeing just his second game action of his collegiate career, entered the contest with four minutes remaining. He drove the Bears 67 yards on nine plays, scoring himself for the lead. He took over after Carson Baker was sacked for the sixth time and lost a fumble with 10 minutes left.

Erick Hunter's 60-yard pick-6 with 6:33 got the Bears within 28-25. Morgan State's 22-point fourth quarter began with Keith Jenkins' 90-yard kickoff return for a score with 11 minutes remaining.

J.J. Davis ran for 113 yards on 13 carries for the Bears (2-5, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Spartans' Otto Kuhns threw for 175 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. Kevin King had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Norfolk State (2-6, 0-2) lost its fourth straight.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here