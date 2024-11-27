UCLA looks to end DeShaun Foster's first season on winning note against Fresno State

Fresno State (6-5) at UCLA (4-7), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCLA by 9 1/2.

Series record: UCLA leads 6-4.

What’s at stake?

UCLA lost its path to become bowl eligible with a 19-13 defeat to rival Southern California, so it will be playing for pride in hopes of ending head coach DeShaun Foster’s first season on a positive note. The Bruins have lost seven of 10 regular-season finales after facing the Trojans since 2012. The Bulldogs are always fired up for a crack at one of the bigger California schools and have won four straight over UCLA, including three in a row at the Rose Bowl. Fresno State secured a bowl bid with a 28-22 win over Colorado State.

Key matchup

Fresno State RB Bryson Donelson vs. UCLA’s run defense. Donelson broke out with 140 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries against the Rams, the most productive game from a Bulldogs freshman since Ryan Mathews in 2007. Led by defensive tackle Jay Toia, the Bruins turned in another solid outing to hold the Trojans to 3.9 sack-adjusted yards per carry.

Players to watch

Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene is playing his best ball over the last month, having thrown for nine touchdowns against two interceptions the past four games. Keene’s 70.2 completion percentage this season is on pace to be the second best in school history behind Jake Haener (72%) in 2022.

UCLA: WR J. Michael Sturdivant had five receptions for 117 yards against USC. Sturdivant’s ability to create explosive plays was on display, making three grabs of 25 yards or longer with a 45-yard catch.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Facts & figures

Foster and Fresno State interim coach Tim Skipper faced off as players when the Bruins last beat the Bulldogs 24-21 in 2000. Foster was UCLA’s star running back, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Skipper, a linebacker, had one tackle for loss. … Bruins LB Carson Schwesinger leads the FBS in solo tackles (79) and is third in total tackles (121). He is a finalist for the Butkus Award presented to the nation’s top linebacker. … The Bulldogs lost 30-10 at Michigan in their season opener, ending a three-game winning streak against power conference opposition.