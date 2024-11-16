Furman intercepts 3 passes, 2 in the second half, and the Paladins beat East Tennessee State 24-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Trey Hedden passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, Furman intercepted three passes — two in the second half — and the Paladins beat East Tennessee State 24-21 on Saturday.

Furman (3-7, 2-4 Southern Conference) was outgained 425-282 but ETSU (6-5, 4-3) turned it over three times, leading to 10 points.

Hedden connected with Colton Hinton on a 31-yard catch-and-run TD with 1:36 to go in the third quarter to tie it at 21-all. Then Billy Lewis and Maurice Perkins intercepted Gino English passes on back-to-back possessions to open the fourth quarter. The second interception led to a go-ahead field goal by Ian Williams with 9:08 remaining.

Furman’s defense forced a three-and-out on ETSU’s next offensive possession. Hedden led the Paladins on a 14-play drive that ended with taking a knee to run out the clock. Hinton converted a fourth down when he made a defender miss to pick up 4 yards to keep the drive alive.

Myion Hicks had a rushing touchdown, set up by Caleb Williams’ interception, to give Furman a 14-7 lead.

Devontae Houston rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for ETSU.

Furman concludes its season against Mercer next weekend. ETSU goes against one-win VMI.

