Newbauer, Dabbs help Mercer wrap up 1st outright Southern Conference title, beat Furman 49-23

MACON, Ga. — Whitt Newbauer threw three touchdown passes, two to Adjatay Dabbs, and Mercer defeated Furman 49-23 to win the outright Southern Conference title on Saturday.

The Bears (10-2, 7-1) , ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 points in the first quarter and took a 28-10 halftime lead via CJ Miller's 3-yard run, Newbauer touchdown passes of 46 yards to Dabbs and 7 yards to Sawyer Burt plus Tommy Bliss' 35-yard fumble return.

Newbauer was 18-of-28 passing for 257 yards with his three TDs and an interception. Dabb finished with 181 yards on eight catches. Dwayne McGee added 74 yards on the ground for a Mercer offense that finished with 503 yards.

Trey Hedden was 19-of-41 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Paladins (3-8, 2-5). Colton Hinton had 109 yards receiving on nine catches with a score. Ian Williams tied his own school record with a 57-yard field goal.