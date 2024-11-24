SportsCollegeCollege Football

Newbauer, Dabbs help Mercer wrap up 1st outright Southern Conference title, beat Furman 49-23

By The Associated Press

MACON, Ga. — Whitt Newbauer threw three touchdown passes, two to Adjatay Dabbs, and Mercer defeated Furman 49-23 to win the outright Southern Conference title on Saturday.

The Bears (10-2, 7-1) , ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 points in the first quarter and took a 28-10 halftime lead via CJ Miller's 3-yard run, Newbauer touchdown passes of 46 yards to Dabbs and 7 yards to Sawyer Burt plus Tommy Bliss' 35-yard fumble return.

Newbauer was 18-of-28 passing for 257 yards with his three TDs and an interception. Dabb finished with 181 yards on eight catches. Dwayne McGee added 74 yards on the ground for a Mercer offense that finished with 503 yards.

Trey Hedden was 19-of-41 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Paladins (3-8, 2-5). Colton Hinton had 109 yards receiving on nine catches with a score. Ian Williams tied his own school record with a 57-yard field goal.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME