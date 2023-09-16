Garcia runs for 125 yards, Kent State never threatened in 38-10 win over Central Connecticut

KENT, Ohio — Gavin Garcia ran for 125 yards and reached the end zone twice, Mike Alaimo ran and threw for a score, and Kent State beat Central Connecticut 38-10 on Saturday.

Kent State (1-2) took the opening drive and marched 76 yards in 12 plays for the first score when Garcia ran it in from the 2. The first play from scrimmage featured Alaimo completing a 33-yard pass to Luke Floriea to put Kent State at the CCSU 43.

After holding the Blue Devils to a zero-yard drive in three plays, the Golden Flashes put together an eight-play, 67-yard that ended when Alaimo threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Trell Harris for a two-score lead.

Kent State collected 151 yards of offense in the first quarter alone. The Blue Devils (1-2) tallied 153 for the game.

Following a second interception from the Kent State defense, Garcia ran it in from 25-yards out to finish a three-play, 44-yard drive that lasted 57 seconds to make it 21-0.

The Blue Devils didn't reach the end zone until 2:04 remaining when Ricky Ortega ran it in from 17-yards out.