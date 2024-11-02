SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gardner-Webb fends off Charleston Southern in 17-14 win

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyler Ridell threw for 212 yards and a touchdown and Edward Saydee ran for a touchdown and Gardner Webb held on to beat Charleston Southern 17-14 on Saturday.

Charleston Southern kicker Reid Montgomery missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left for a chance to tie it. Gardner-Webb (3-6, 2-3 Big South-OVC Association) never trailed.

The Bucs recovered an onside kick after Kaleb Jackson's 3-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left reduced Charleston Southern's deficit to 17-14.

After Jay Billingsley's 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, early in the third, Saydee posted a 44-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 advantage. Midway through the second, the Buccaneers (1-8, 0-6) got on the board when Tyson Greenwade crashed in from the 1 to end a three-play, 18-yard drive. The Bucs inherited a short field when Davion Williams sacked Ridell fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Laron Davis at the Gardner-Webb 18.

In the fourth, Ridell helped engineer a 13-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 7:05 and gave Gardner-Webb a 17-14 lead.

Jackson threw for 128 yards for the Buccaneers and ran for 23 yards and a touchdown.

