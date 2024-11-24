Lamb, Farmer lead Western Illinois past Gardner-Webb 45-28

MACOMB, Ill. — Nathan Lamb threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns and Torrance Farmer Jr. ran for a pair of scores and Western Illinois ended its four-game losing streak beating Gardner-Webb 45-28 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

The Leathernecks (4-8, 3-5 Big South-OVC Association) took the lead for good when Lamb threw a 23-yard touchdown to Elijah Aragon with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter for a 35-28 lead.

Farmer's 1-yard run less than two minutes later made it 42-28 and marked the largest lead of the day for either squad. The Bulldogs' (4-8, 3-5) only lead was 7-0 when Tyler Ridell threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

Ridell threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns for Gardner-Webb.