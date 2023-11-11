Georgetown tops Bucknell 50-47 in OT after giving up big lead

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Tyler Knoop threw four touchdown passes and Joshua Stakely scored on a 1-yard plunge in overtime to give Georgetown a 50-47 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Knoops last touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Jimmy Kibble, capped a five-play, 69-yard drive with 1:45 left to force overtime after the Bison had scored 29 unanswered points.

After that fast finish, Bucknell was held to one yard in OT and settled for Matt Schearer's 41-yard field goal.

Knoop connected with Kibble for a 95-yard touchdown at 4:41 of the third quarter for a 37-15 lead.

Ralph Rucker then ran for a two-point conversion after Rushawn Baker's 38-yard TD and threw three touchdown passes covering 65, 32 and 28 yards. The 32-yarder to Eric Weatherly tied the game at 37.

The Bison scored on 4 of 5 possessions but had to punt from midfield in the final minute.

Knoop was 27-of-38 passing for 361 yards but had two interceptions. Kibble had 179 yards on eight catches. The Hoyas (5-5, 3-2 Patriot League) had 422 yards of offense.

Rucker was 20 of 41 for 296 passing and threw two interceptions. Baker finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Bucknell (3-7, 1-5) had 432 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here