No. 1 Georgia opens championship-or-bust season against No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA...

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, July 16, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

By The Associated Press

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia at Atlanta, Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 13 1/2.

Series record: Georgia leads 43-18-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia has its sights squarely on a third national championship in four years after just missing out on the playoff a year ago. The Bulldogs can't afford a slip-up in the season opener against Clemson, especially with Southeastern Conference road games looming against No. 5 Alabama, No. 4 Texas and No. 6 Ole Miss. For Clemson, this is a chance for the Atlantic Coast Conference school to re-establish itself as one of the nation's premier programs. The Tigers lost four of their first eight games in 2023, before closing the campaign on a five-game winning streak. The 9-4 record marked their most losses since 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB Carson Beck against Clemson's defense. Beck is a bit of unicorn as a fifth-year player who's spent his entire career at one school, including three seasons as a backup. He finally claimed the starting job a year ago and turned in a stellar campaign, completing 72.4% of his passes for 3,941 yards, with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He will face a Clemson defense that returns many of its key players from a unit that allowed just 287.8 yards per game in 2023, ranking eighth nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik. In stark contrast to Beck, Klubnik's first full season as the starter was marred by miscues and poor choices. Along with 12 interceptions, he had a costly fumble in an overtime loss to Florida State and failed on fourth down is own — in an overtime loss at Miami. He must clean up the mistakes for the Tigers to have any chance against Georgia.

Georgia: DB Malakai Starks. If Klubnik continues to falter, look for the Bulldogs' All-American in the secondary to take advantage. He had three interceptions and 31 solo tackles a year ago.

FACTS & FIGURES

These schools, which are only about 70 miles apart, last met in 2021 in another neutral-site game to open the season. Georgia prevailed 10-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina and went on to capture the first of two straight national titles. ... The Bulldogs could be shorthanded at running back, with Trevor Etienne facing a possible suspension after an offseason arrest and Roderick Robinson likely sidelined while he recovers from toe surgery.

