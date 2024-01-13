Former Alabama assistant Travaris Robinson named Georgia's co-defensive coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson has been named Georgia's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Robinson’s hiring came three days after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington on Friday.

In the hiring announced by Georgia on Saturday, Robinson will assume the role formerly held by Will Muschamp, who will move into a defensive analyst position in order to spend more time with his family. Muschamp's son, Whit, will be a freshman on Vanderbilt's team.

Muschamp had been co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann, who now will share leadership of the defense with Robinson.

Robinson was South Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2016-2020 before working for one year as Miami's cornerbacks coach and three seasons at Alabama.

“Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.