Jimmerson, Watson help Sam Houston to 31-26 win over Georgia Southern at New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Jaylon Jimmerson returned the first of his two interceptions 28 yards for a touchdown in the opening minutes, Hunter Watson accounted for three touchdowns and Sam Houston beat Georgia Southern 31-26 Thursday night at the New Orleans Bowl.

Brad Cornelsen served as acting head coach for Sam Houston (10-3) following KC Keeler’s departure at the end of the regular season to take over at Temple. The Bearkats won in their first bowl appearance at the FBS level after leaving the FCS to join Conference USA in 2023.

Watson was 23-of-28 passing for 213 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Simeon Evans that gave Sam Houston the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:46 left in the first half. Watson added a 2-yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes later and scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth that made it 28-19.

Georgia Southern (8-5) had 393 total yards and limited the Bearkats to just 267. But the Eagles committed five turnovers, including four interceptions.

Jalen White had 90 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries for Georgia Southern. The Eagles made their third straight bowl appearance since the hiring of coach Clay Helton in 2022. Georgia Southern, which lost 23-21 to Buffalo at the 2022 Camelia Bowl and 41-21 to Ohio at the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season, is 3-4 all time in bowl games.