Georgia star TE Brock Bowers ready to go for No. 1 Bulldogs after ankle surgery

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia star Brock Bowers was suited up and ready to go as the No. 1 Bulldogs hosted No. Mississippi on Saturday night.

The dynamic tight end went through pregame warmups at Sanford Stadium, showing no signs of the high ankle sprain that required surgery less than a month ago.

Bowers missed just two games after injuring his left ankle in an Oct. 14 victory at Vanderbilt.

A huge roar went up from the crowd when Bowers was announced as part of the starting lineup.

Bowers underwent a TightRope procedure, which stabilizes the ankle with surgical thread rather than rigid screws and generally reduces the rehab time to four-to-six weeks.

As it turned out, Bowers ended up at the low end of the recovery period. He was set to play just 26 days after having surgery.

Bowers, who combines speed and size rarely found in a tight end, still leads Georgia with 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns, even after missing victories over Florida and Missouri.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) walks of the field with head coach Kirby Smart, right, after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Lining up all over the field, he also has rushed six times for 28 yards and another score.

In what is sure to be his final college season, Bowers has even being mentioned as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate at a position that rarely draws such attention.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.