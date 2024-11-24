SportsCollegeCollege Football

Veilleux throws 3 TDs to Fleming, Brock runs for 3 TDs; Georgia St. beats Texas St. 52-44

By The Associated Press

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Christian Veilleux threw three touchdown passes to Dorian Fleming, Freddie Brock ran for three TDs and Georgia State scored 31 consecutive points Saturday night to beat Texas State 52-44 and snap a seven-game losing streak.

Georgia State (3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) won for the first time since it beat Vanderbilt 36-32 on Sept. 14.

Jordan McCloud threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Dawn Jr. that gave Texas State (6-5, 4-3) a 14-7 lead with 12:26 left in the second quarter. Georgia State answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 30-yard TD pass from Veilleux to Fleming. Three plays from scrimmage later, Kenyatta Watson intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the 8 to set up an 11-yard TD catch by Fleming that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 21-14 with 1:14 left in the first half.

K.D. McDaniel's strip-sack of McCloud was recovered by Christian Lorenzo at the Texas State 39 with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter and Braeden McAlister kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to make it 31-14 at halftime.

Brock, who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, added a 57-yard TD run in the third and his 16-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter gave Georgia State a 52-29 lead.

McCloud finished 28-of-44 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, all to Dawn, with two interceptions for Texas State. Dawn had five receptions for 42 yards.

