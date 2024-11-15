SportsCollegeCollege Football

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Trevor Etienne, the top running back for No. 11 Georgia, has been ruled out of the game Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee with a rib injury.

Etienne was hurt in a Nov. 2 victory over Florida, though he did get limited carries in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. He finished with 34 yards on nine carries.

Initially listed as questionable for the crucial game against the Volunteers, Etienne was ruled out by Georgia on the injury report filed with the Southeastern Conference on Thursday evening.

Etienne, who is in his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida, leads Georgia with 477 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Etienne's absence leaves freshman Nate Frazier (333 yards, three TDs) as the only running back with extensive playing time assured of being available against the Volunteers.

Cash Jones is listed as questionable, while Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson are both out.

Tennessee has its own injury concerns. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is reportedly going through concussion protocol, continues to be listed as questionable on the injury report.

