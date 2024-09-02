Florida could be without QB Graham Mertz, opening the door for freshman DJ Lagway against Samford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida could be without quarterback Graham Mertz against lower-division Samford on Saturday night, raising the possibility of highly touted freshman DJ Lagway making his first career start.

Mertz was knocked out of last week's 41-17 home loss to No. 19 Miami in the third quarter with a concussion. Coach Billy Napier said Monday the Gators are “checking boxes in protocol” regarding Mertz and added that Lagway would take all the first-team repetitions in practice later in the day.

Mertz, a former Wisconsin starter, had his worst game in two seasons with the Gators. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 91 yards and an interception. Lagway led the Gators to a touchdown and threw an interception in three series of work. He also ran for 20 yards.

“We would play a brand of football that reflects his experience and his strengths, no different than we do each week,” Napier said. "But I've got a ton of confidence in DJ. We've had him (on campus) since January. He's a completely different person and player than he was when he first arrived.

“He's got a really good knowledge of our system.”

Lagway was a five-star prospect from Willis, Texas. The 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year was the consensus No. 1 QB in the country. He threw for 4,604 and 58 touchdowns as a senior at Willis High. He also led the team in rushing with 957 yards and 16 scores.

“You would like to think that he just finished preparing as if he was one play away from being out there,” Napier said. "You got to start your week as if you’re going to be the guy, knowing that the entire building is going to be depending on you when you get that opportunity. Really that applies to all backups.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

“I think you want a culture where the backup is working consistently as if he may have to play because this is a game where players get hurt."