Grambling holds of Alabama State after Brandon Gilliam misses a field goal in closing seconds

By The Associated Press

GRAMBLING, La. — Keilon Elder had one of Grambling's three rushing touchdowns and the Tigers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Alabama State 24-23 on Saturday after Brandon Gilliam missed a field goal in the closing seconds.

Grambling trailed 20-10 at halftime and by 13 points with 6:22 left in the third quarter after 20 straight points from Alabama State. Tre Bradford scored on a 6-yard run on a drive spanning the third-quarter break and Dedrick Talbert added a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left.

Grambling punted on its next possession, giving Alabama State the ball at its own 20-yard line with 1:46 left. Kareem Keye had back-to-back completions of 36 and 27 yards to get to the Grambling 17 with 1:09 left. A short pass and two incompletions made it fourth-and-4 at the 11 before Gilliam missed a 28-yarder.

Deljay Bailey was 6 of 12 for 76 yards with an interception for Grambling (5-5, 2-4).

Keye was 16 of 28 for 280 yards passing and he also had two short touchdown runs for Alabama State (5-4, 4-2).

