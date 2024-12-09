Saints assistant Todd Grantham to become defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State

Todd Grantham is leaving the staff of the NFL's Saints to become the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, New Orleans interim coach Darren Rizzi said Monday.

Grantham has been defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL and for Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida at the college level.

“He made the decision he wanted to get back into the college game," Rizzi said. “He’s obviously been a coordinator before at a couple of really good college programs. (Oklahoma State coach) Mike Gundy’s getting a great coach, and congratulations to Todd.”

An Oklahoma State spokesperson would not comment on the situation.

Grantham started this season as a defensive line coach for the Saints. After Rizzi took over following the firing of Dennis Allen, who’d previously overseen the defense, Grantham was moved into the role of senior defensive advisor so he could assist coordinator Joe Woods with the defensive game plan.

“He’s done a heck of a job here behind scenes here with the defensive staff,” Rizzi said. “But it’s certainly a great opportunity for him.”

Grantham will replace Bryan Nardo and take over a unit that gave up a Big 12-worst 500.6 yards per contest during a 3-9 season.

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.