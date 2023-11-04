SportsCollegeCollege Football

Grooms throws for four TDs, Yale tops Brown for 7th straight time, 36-17

By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Mason Tipton, and Yale defeated Brown 36-27 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was Yale's seventh-straight over Brown and 10th in the last 11 meetings.

Yale (5-3, 3-2 Ivy League) forced a Brown fumble on the Bears' first possession and Joshua Pitsenberger needed just a pair of 4-yard runs to cash in for a quick 6-0 lead. Brown answered with a pair of drives to take the lead, moving 53 yards in 10 plays to set up Christopher Maron's 22-yard field goal and taking a 10-6 lead on Wes Rockett's 3-yard run. Grooms put Yale on top for good with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tipton early in the second quarter.

Grooms finished 15 of 27 passing for 220 yards but his four touchdowns were offset by three interceptions, including a 35-yard pick-six by Brown's Isaiah Reed. Grooms hit Tre Peterson with a 45-yard yard score to start the second half and found Tipton from 35-yards and 9-yards out. Tipton had seven catches for 123 yards and Grooms had 102 yards rushing.

Jake Willcox led Brown (4-4, 2-3), throwing for 245 yards on 20-for-38 passing with an interception and he lost two fumbles. Yale stymied the Brown running game, holding the Bears to 68 yards on 29 carries.

