Gurley, Marshall run for 5 TDs as No. 4 Georgia escapes upset bid

ATHENS, Ga. -- Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns and Keith Marshall two as No. 5 Georgia recovered after blowing a 17-point lead to beat Tennessee, 51-44, yesterday in the highest-scoring game ever between the SEC rivals.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC), which had never scored more points against the Volunteers, needed three takeaways in the final six minutes to stay unbeaten. Twice Sanders Commings intercepted Tyler Bray's passes, and in between, the Tennessee quarterback was stripped from behind and the fumble was recovered by Georgia's John Jenkins.

Aaron Murray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Michael Bennett for the Bulldogs.

Georgia led 27-10 early in the second quarter before Tennessee took the lead with 20 unanswered points.

Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) took its third straight loss in the series under coach Derek Dooley, son of Georgia's former longtime coach Vince Dooley.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gurley had 24 carries for 130 yards. Marshall had 164 yards on only 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 75 and 72 yards.

Bray moved the Vols inside the Georgia 35 late in the game before he fumbled when hit by linebacker Jordan Jenkins. John Jenkins recovered with 1:22 left.

Bray had one more long-shot chance when the Vols took possession with 15 seconds remaining. Commings intercepted.

"It's nice to have a gut-check and come out on top," Georgia coach Mark Richt said.

Bray completed 24-for-45 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Rajion Neal had 104 yards rushing with a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.

-- AP