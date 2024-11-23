Albany scores 24 4th-quarter points to overtake Hampton 41-34

ALBANY, N.Y. — Jojo Uga's 2-yard touchdown run capped a 24-point fourth quarter and Albany beat Hampton 41-34 on Saturday in a season finale.

Jack Iuliano recovered a fumble by Malcom May at the Hampton 24, and though it took 10 plays, Uga went in for the touchdown and the game's final lead.

Malcolm Mays scored on a 25-yard run for Hampton (5-7, 2-6 Coastal Athletic Association) but the PAT was blocked and Kevon Angry ran it back for Albany (4-8, 2-6), leaving Hampton with a 34-27 lead with 10 minutes remaining. Alex Jreige's 53-yard run then tied the game.

Hampton led 28-0 before Van Weber threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Carter Moses with a couple minutes left in the first half. Albany added 10 points in the third quarter, including Jackson Parker's 38-yard touchdown catch.

Nick Totten's pick-6 early in the fourth quarter got the Great Danes within 28-25.

Weber threw for 184 yards with two scores and an interception. Jreige rushed for 110 yards.

Robinson rushed for 80 yards and 21 carries and scored four times for Hampton, all in the first half.