Sean Brown leads Towson to 27-10 win over Towson

By The Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. — Sean Brown threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and Towson took advantage of Hampton miscues to beat the Pirates 27-10 on Saturday.

Brown's 12-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Brown's 33-yard pass to Jaceon Doss, gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter. On Hampton's following drive, Myles Brodie intercepted a Malcom Mays pass and returned it 18 yards to the Hampton 12. Two plays later, Brown threw an 8-yard touchdown to Carter Runyon for a 14-0 lead.

Keegan Vaughan's 24-yard field goal late in the first half made it 17-0. Later, Hampton's Tre Everett III intercepted Brown, but seven plays into Hampton's drive, Daniel Raymond intercepted Chris Zellous and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0 with 4:49 before halftime.

Zellous ran it in from the 3 on the Hampton's final drive of the game for its only touchdown. Hampton outgained Towson 286-198 in total yards and had fewer turnovers (3-2) than Towson.

It was the second meeting between Towson (5-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) and Hampton (5-4, 2-3) all-time. The Tigers played the Pirates on Nov. 19, 2022 in Hampton’s first year in the CAA, with Towson winning at home 27-7.

