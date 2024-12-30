Bowling Green All-America tight end Harold Fannin Jr. declares for NFL draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Record-setting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green will pass on his final season of college football and enter the NFL draft.

Fannin, who set Football Bowl Subdivision tight end records for receiving yards and receptions, announced his decision on social media Monday.

Fannin caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards to lead the nation in both categories and became Bowling Green's first consensus All-American in football. His eight 100-yard receiving games tied for most in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior from Canton finished his Bowling Green career with 17 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 loss to Arkansas State in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last week. His number of receptions and receiving yards were FBS postseason records.

Fannin is projected to be one of the first tight ends selected in the draft.