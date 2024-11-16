SportsCollegeCollege Football

Deprima helps continue Harvard's surge and Fingersh kicks game winner in 31-28 win over Penn

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Quarterback Charles Deprima accounted for 291 total yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Fingersh's 21-yard field goal as time expired carried Harvard past Penn 31-28 on Saturday.

Ranked 22nd in the FCS coaches poll, Harvard (8-1, 5-1 Ivy League) has won seven straight.

Deprima helped lead a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes and ended with him running it in from the 9 with 7 minutes remaining to knot the score at 28.

On the Quakers' next drive — which proved to be their last — Sam Smith missed a 46-yard field goal attempt at the end of a nine-play, 45-yard drive that lasted five minutes. Taking the ball from their own 29 with 1:55 left, Deprima led Harvard on the game-winning march.

Deprima was 13-of-18 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 122 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown.

Liam O'Brien's 4-yard touchdown run with 12:05 left gave Penn its last lead at 28-21. He threw for three touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing for 171 yards. Malachi Hosley ran for 143 yards on 17 carries for Penn (4-5, 2-4).

Saturday’s game marked the 94th all-time meeting between the Ivy rivals, with the Crimson leading the series 53-39-2. Since 2001, the Crimson is 13-10 against Penn.

