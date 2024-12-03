SportsCollegeCollege Football

San Jose State will play South Florida in the Hawaii Bowl

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash jogs to the...

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash jogs to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — San Jose State is headed back to the Hawaii Bowl for a second straight season to face South Florida.

Bowl officials on Tuesday announced the matchup for the game set to be played on Dec. 24 on the campus of the University of Hawaii.

The Spartans went 7-5 in coach Ken Niumatalolo's first season, capping the regular season with a win over Stanford. San Jose State is led by receiver Nick Nash, who leads the FBS in receptions (104), yards receiving (1,382) and receiving touchdowns (16). Nash is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the best receiver in the country.

San Jose State lost to Coastal Carolina in last year's Hawaii Bowl. The Spartans lost the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the 2022 season and will be playing in three straight bowl games for the first time in school history.

South Florida went 6-6 this season and is seeking to win back-to-back bowl games after beating Syracuse last season in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will be the only bowl game played on Christmas Eve.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME