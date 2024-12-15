SportsCollegeCollege Football

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player

Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter, of Colorado, stands with the...

Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter, of Colorado, stands with the trophy during a college football press conference, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, punctuating a tireless performance all season by a dynamic player with a unique combination of skills.

The wide receiver and lockdown cornerback dominated on both sides of the ball for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, joining late running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994 as the only players in school history to take home college football's most prestigious individual award.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME