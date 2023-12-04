No. 16 Louisville looks for 11-win season facing Southern California in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Southern California (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) vs. No. 16 Louisville (10-3, 7-1 ACC), Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

USC: QB Caleb Williams (3,633 yards passing, 30 TD passes, 11 TD runs); WR Brenden Rice (12 TD catches); RB MarShawn Lloyd (820 yards rushing, nine TDs).

Louisville: QB Jack Plummer (3,063 yards passing, 21 TDs); RB Jawhar Jordan (1,128 yards rushing, 13 TDs); WR Jamari Thrash (63 catches, 858 yards, six TDs); DL Ashton Gillotte (11 sacks, three forced fumbles).

NOTABLE

USC ended the season on a three-game losing streak and has not played a game since Nov. 18 when it lost to UCLA. The biggest question about the Trojans will be whether Williams opts out of the bowl game. Backup QB Miller Moss appeared in four games and was 23 of 32 for 309 yards and one TD this season.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm reacts after a play during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Erik Verduzco

Louisville won 10 games for the first time since 2013 in the first season under Jeff Brohm. Louisville’s offense was held out of the end zone and had just 188 yards in the ACC championship game against Florida State. The Cardinals had scored at least 31 points in the final four games of the regular season.

LAST TIME

First meeting ever between the two schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, throws a pass as UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

USC will make its 57th all-time bowl appearance and its fourth in the Holiday Bowl, all coming in the past 10 years. The Trojans are 1-2 in their previous Holiday Bowl trips. USC has lost its last three bowl games, including last season’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

Louisville is 12-12-1 all-time in bowl games and has won two of its past three bowl trips, including last year’s 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.