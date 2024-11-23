SportsCollegeCollege Football

Holy Cross gets share of 6th straight Patriot League title with 34-0 win over Hoyas

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Jayden Clerveaux rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Holy Cross defeated Georgetown 34-0 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Crusaders (6-6, 5-1) earned a share of their sixth straight Patriot League title but Lehigh will get the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, having beaten Holy Cross 10-7 this season.

Holy Cross took a 17-0 lead on a Daniel Porto field goal, Joe Townsend's 15-yard return of a punt block made by Lathan Croley and Clerveaux's 18-yard run. Clerveaux's 3-yard score made it 27-0 in the third quarter. The Crusaders' final touchdown came on Joe Pesansky's 12-yard pass to Byron Shipman after Cam Jones' interception at the Hoyas 20.

Georgetown (5-6, 2-4) intercepted three passes but generated only 184 yards on offense. The shutout was the first for Holy Cross since blanking Bucknell in 2022.

