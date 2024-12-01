No. 19 BYU beats Houston 30-18 to snap two-game skid

PROVO, Utah — Jake Retzlaff ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards to lead No. 19 BYU to a 30-18 victory over Houston on Saturday night.

LJ Martin added 87 yards on the ground and Chase Roberts had three catches for 76 yards. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 19 CFP) forced four turnovers, including two late in the fourth quarter, and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Despite the victory, BYU won't play in the conference championship game. Iowa State and Arizona State will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

Zeon Chriss threw for 156 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Houston (4-8, 3-6) which finished the season with three straight losses.

Houston scored its first offensive touchdown in three games when Chriss scored on a 3-yard keeper late in the first quarter. BYU answered when Talan Alfrey snagged a subsequent onside kick and raced 58 yards untouched to even the score.

BYU took a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter when Sione Moa went off tackle and scored on a 6-yard run. Retzlaff threw a 52-yard pass to Roberts and then scored on a 13-yard QB keeper a play later to extend the Cougars’ lead to 21-10 with nine seconds left before halftime.

Chriss narrowed the deficit to 24-18 on a 1-yard keeper with 8:34 left. Houston had a shot at a go-ahead score after forcing a 3-and-out, but Jack Kelly stripped the ball from Chriss on a 4th down sack. Blake Mangelson recovered the ball at the Houston 18.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) slips out of the hands of Houston linebacker Brandon Mack (4) as Houston defensive lineman Carlos Allen (92) pursues during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Provo. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Retzlaff scored on a 7-yard run with 2:52 left to seal the win. Houston cornerback AJ Haulcy and BYU receiver Darius Lassiter were both ejected following an end zone scuffle that occurred after Retzlaff’s second touchdown run.

Takeaways

Houston: A promising start on offense quickly fizzled over the final three quarters. Houston forced three turnovers but could not move the chains or take care of the ball well enough to seriously threaten BYU.

BYU: For the first time this season, BYU lost three fumbles in a game. The uncharacteristic string of turnovers, coupled with numerous dropped passes, kept the Cougars from pulling away from Houston until late.

Poll implications

BYU will likely move up a spot or two in the upcoming AP Top 25 Poll.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates with BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, left, after Retzlaff scored a touchdown, during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Provo. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Up next

Houston’s season is over.

BYU will wait to learn its bowl game destination.