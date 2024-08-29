Fritz makes his Houston debut as Cougars open season with a visit from UNLV

UNLV vs. Houston, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Houston by 2 1/2

Series record: Houston leads 3-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Houston looks to start the Willie Fritz era with a win. Fritz was named the new coach on Dec. 3, replacing Dana Holgorsen, who was fired after a 4-8 season. Houston will try to win its ninth home opener in the last 10 seasons and third straight. The Cougars are entering their second season in the Big 12 and trying to avoid a second straight losing season. UNLV aims to win its third straight season-opener. The Rebels, who went 9-5 last season, are looking for their first win in a road season-opener since 2007. They will try for their first win over a Big 12 school since defeating Iowa State 34-31 in overtime on Sep. 20, 2008.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston's run defense vs. UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas. Houston struggled last season defending the run, and the Cougars will be tested against Thomas, who rushed for 503 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games as a freshman last season. The Cougars surrendered an average of nearly 169 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns last season.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNLV: WR Ricky White III. He returns after he had 88 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns last season. White, a third team AP All-American last season, tied the UNLV record for receptions and set the school record for yards receiving. He has eight 100-yard receiving games in his career.

Houston: QB Donovan Smith. Smith is back for his second season with the Cougars after throwing for 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 64.5% completion rate last year. Smith, who is coming off offseason shoulder surgery, also threw 13 interceptions. He added 428 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since Houston beat UNLV 47-14 on Sept. 20, 2014. … The Cougars have 63 newcomers, tied with Colorado for the most among power conference schools. … CB Cameron Oliver tied for the UNLV lead with five interceptions last season. … RB Parker Jenkins led the Cougars with 464 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2023. … UNLV averaged more than 34 points a game last season, while Houston allowed 31.5 points per game. … The Rebels list all three quarterbacks – senior transfers Hajj-Malik Williams and Matthew Sluka and senior Cameron Friel – as possible starters.