Hughes kicks 54-yard field goal as time expires, Appalachian State tops Louisiana-Monroe 41-40

MONROE, La. — Michael Hughes kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to lift Appalachian State to a walk-off 41-40 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.

Joey Aguilar threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and set up the game winner by hitting Kaedin Robinson with three straight completions, two for 14 and a third for 16 yards to reach the ULM 37 yard line for a game-winning kick that flew right down the middle.

Louisiana-Monroe took a 14-0 first-quarter lead but Appalachian State answered with a 52-yard Aguilar-to-Christian Horn touchdown, and on the Warhawks first play from scrimmage following the ensuing kickoff, Tyrek Funderburk added a 23-yard pick six to make it 14-14 at intermission.

Hughes hit a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to get the Mountaineers within two, 40-38.

Aguilar had two passes picked off and fumbled. Nate Noel carried 18 times for 109 yards and Aguilar added 49 yards on seven carries. Christian Horn caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Robinson caught 10 more for 112 yards and a score for Appalachian State (3-2).

Jiya Wright was 18 of 27 for 268 yards and carried 17 times for to lead the Warhawks (2-2), but he was stopped short of a first-down with 1:07 left and Louisiana-Monroe was forced to punt.

__