Buchanan runs for 212, 2 TDs in Idaho's 39-30 shootout win over Portland St.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deshaun Buchanan ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns and Art Williams ran for two touchdowns and Idaho held off feisty Portland State for a 39-30 win on Saturday.

Trailing 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Mathias Uribe kicked field goals of 27 and 48 yards to get Portland State within 31-30 with 5:11 left. Idaho (7-3, 4-2 Big Sky) turned to its dynamic backfield duo and marched 78 yards in eight plays in a little more than three minutes.

The drive ended when Walker ran it in from the 3 before running in the two-point conversion for the nine-point lead. Buchanan ran for 63 yards on five carries on the game-sealing drive including consecutive runs of 31 and 21 yards. His 22 carries gave him a 9.6-yards-per carry average.

Portland State (2-7, 2-4) turned it over on downs on its final drive.

Jack Wagner completed 11 of 17 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown for Idaho.

Dante Chachere threw for 180 yards completing 15 of 21 with a pair of touchdowns for Portland State.

The Vandals have won three straight and four of five. Portland State has lost two of its last three.