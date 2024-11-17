Eastern Washington has TD on every possession, sets numerous records in 77-42 win over Idaho State

CHENEY, Wash. — Quarterbacks Kekoa Visperas, Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham rushed for a combined seven touchdowns and didn't throw an incompletion in rolling to a 77-42 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-7, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) scored touchdowns on all 11 possessions and piled up 704 total yards, a school-record 478 on the ground, with 37 first downs, two shy of the school record, and threw just one pass in the second half.

The Bengals (5-6, 3-4) piled up 484 yards and had 30 first downs but couldn't keep pace, punting once and having one turnover, plus giving up the ball on downs twice.

Visperas was 14-of-14 passing for 206 yards and a 12-yard scoring pass to Efton Clifton III, who had 12 catches for 157 yards. Visperas ran for 48 yards with touchdown runs of 7, 3 and 7 yards, all in the first half, which ended with the Eagles on top 49-28.

Chism has 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns on 107 catches.

Taylor ran for a career-high 160 yards with touchdowns covering 12, 4 and 11 yards, all in the second half.

Wortham had a career-high 105 yards on five carries with scoring runs of 9 and 25 yards in the first quarter. He also had a 20-yard completion to Taylor.

With Malik Dotson and Brandon Montoya contributing rushing touchdowns, the Eagles broke the school record of seven rushing touchdowns by three. The 11 total touchdowns ties the school record set against Portland State in 2018 but in that game three extra points were missed.

Eastern Washington won games 114-0 in 1914 and 84-0 in 1908, the only games with more points.

Kobe Tracy was 37-of-54 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns for Idaho State. Jeff Weimer had 14 catches for 134 yards and Christian Fredricksen had nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.