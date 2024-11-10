Wenkers Wright runs for 2 second-half touchdowns as Illinois State runs through Northern Iowa 31-9

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Wenkers Wright ran for 109 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help power Illinois State to a 31-9 Missouri Valley Conference win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Redbirds put up more than 500 yards of total offense and dominated time of possession to keep the Panthers winless in conference play.

Tommy Rittenhouse capped a 16-play, 78-yard drive by racing around right end for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second and the Redbirds held a 10-3 lead at halftime. Wright paid off a 21-play, 86-yard drive to start the second half with a 3-yard run to make it 17-3 and freshman Matt Lawson scored from the 4 to open the fourth quarter before Wright tacked on a 14-yard touchdown with 8:01 left.

Rittenhouse completed 22-of-29 passes for 251 yards, hitting Daniel Sobkowicz seven times for 136 yards. Wright carried 21 times and Lawson added 84 yards on 16 carries.

Matthew Schecklman was 15-of-29 passing for 172 yards for Northern Iowa (2-8, 0-6).

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football