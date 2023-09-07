Illinois travels to Kansas for Big Ten-Big 12 showdown at Memorial Stadium

Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Kansas by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Illinois leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas started 5-0 last season and, despite a midseason letdown, went on to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks will try to continue their non-conference momentum against Illinois, which is playing them for the first time since a 47-7 loss in 1968. The Illini are coming off a last-second win over reigning MAC champion Toledo and could build some confidence for a matchup at seventh-ranked Penn State next weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer against the Kansas pass defense, which struggled at times in a win over FCS-level Missouri State last weekend. The Ole Miss transfer threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while running for a score, and he led the Illini on a 12-play, 64-yard drive to set up Caleb Griffin's winning field goal against the Rockets.

Illinois place-kicker Caleb Griffin (5) and holder Hugh Robertson (19) celebrate after Griffin's go-ahead field goal as Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, right, reacts late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Illinois: DB Miles Scott made his first career start a memorable one, returning his first interception 48 yards for a touchdown against Toledo. The former wide receiver was chosen the Big Ten's co-defensive player of the week.

Kansas: Whoever starts at QB, whether that is Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean. Daniels has been slowed in fall camp by a back injury and was held out of the opener against Missouri State, even though Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said he could have played. Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) celebrates with safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Illinois and Kansas first played in 1892, when the Jayhawks won 26-4. Kansas also won the last meeting between the schools during the 1968 season. ... Illinois trailed Toledo 19-7 in the third quarter last week before rallying for a 30-28 win. It was the biggest comeback win for the Illini since a 25-point rally to beat Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019. ... Kansas last started 2-0 in consecutive seasons in 2008-09. ... The Jayhawks had 521 yards of total offense against Missouri State last week. ... Devin Neal had touchdowns rushing and receiving for the Jayhawks against the Bears last week. He needs 109 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career. ... The Kansas men's basketball team travels to Illinois next month for an exhibition game that will benefit the relief efforts in Maui. It will be the first time Jayhawks coach Bill Self has been back to State Farm Center since he left Illinois for the Kansas job.