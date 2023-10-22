Incarnate Word scores 3 TDS in 4th quarter, shuts out McNeese in 2nd half for 28-24 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Richard Torres accounted for three touchdowns as Incarnate Word shut out McNeese in the second half and beat the winless-Cowboys 28-24 on Saturday night.

Trailing 24-7 at halftime, Torres threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Porter late in the third quarter and ran for a 2-yard TD early in the fourth. Torres and Porter connected again with a 36-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 5:09 to play.

Timothy Carter ran for 165 yards on 20 carries for Incarnate Word (6-1, 3-0 Southland Conference), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll. Isaiah Robinson added 121 yards on the ground with a short-yardage TD run in the first half for the Cardinals, who finished with 301 yards rushing. Torres was 11-of-18 passing for 161 yards.

Ryan Roberts completed 16 of 29 passes for 186 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Jon McCall to lead McNeese (0-7, 0-3). McCall made five catches for 106 yards. Joshon Barbie had a 24-yard touchdown run and finished with 117 yards rushing on 21 carries.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here