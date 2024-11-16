SportsCollegeCollege Football

Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new 8-year contract

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches from the sideline as...

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches from the sideline as his team plays Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/AJ MAST

By The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with a new eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million, university officials announced Saturday. The contract, which runs through 2032, includes an $1 million retention bonus.

University officials made the announcement during the Hoosiers' second bye week.

No. 5 Indiana (10-0) has recorded double-digit victories for the first time in school history and its No. 5 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee puts the Hoosiers in position to host a postseason game.

They also have produced the most lopsided victory in school history and matched the largest margin of a victory in a Big Ten game this season under the first-year coach. Cignetti, 60, has won more games this season than Indiana won in the previous three combined (nine) and has Indiana in contention to play for its first Big Ten title since 1967.

The Hoosiers visit No. 2 Ohio State next weekend, a venue where they have not won since 1998.

