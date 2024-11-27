No. 10 Indiana looks to rebound from 1st loss and clinch playoff spot against reeling Purdue

One loss hasn't changed much for the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers.

If the Hoosiers cap a historic regular season by reclaiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019, they are likely to lock up one of the coveted 12 playoff spots, perhaps one more home game, and maybe, with some good luck, reach their first Big Ten title game.

Yes, it's all still there for the taking and coach Curt Cignetti expects his team to follow the same game plan it has all season when it hosts in-state rival Purdue on Saturday.

“They all understand what a rivalry game is, and they know what’s at stake,” Cignetti said. “We need to pack the stadium. It’s got to be loud. It’s got to be a winning edge for us. We’ve got to have a great week of preparation. We’ve got to play well and play very well.”

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) played as well as anyone in the Bowl Subdivision until the last six quarters that included that loss to No. 2 Ohio State. Cignetti still believes Indiana has done more than enough to make the expanded playoff.

Still, Indiana understands a loss to the Boilermakers (1-10, 0-8) could derail everything.

Purdue has struggled through one of the program's worst seasons. It has lost 10 straight, five by 35 or more points, and one more would break the school's single season records for most losses, most conference losses and longest losing streak. It also would be the school's first winless season in league play since 2013 and only the fourth since 1946.

Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom, center, sacks Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke causing a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

Naturally, that has many around campus pondering the fate of Ryan Walters, the second-year coach.

“I mean, I’m looking forward to Saturday. That is what I’m focused on right now,” he said. “Those are the things that are right in front of us right now. Then after Saturday, I’ll look forward to the next wave of things.”

The question for the Hoosiers, of course, is what their next wave looks like and how soon it takes shape. By extending their single season school records for overall and Big Ten wins, they could be doing a lot more than adding an “I” to the chain that goes inside the Bucket.

“I’m slowly starting to realize how important this game is,” said defensive lineman James Carpenter, one of 13 players who followed Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana. “I haven’t heard any stories, I just know that there is some pretty deep hatred between the two fan bases. That’s what college football is all about. We’re pumped for this game.”

Purdue wide receiver CJ Smith, left, is tackled by Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Final finale?

While Purdue does not typically fire coaches after two seasons and doesn't like spending big on buyouts, many fans think the nearly $9.6 million owed to Walters could be a bargain — if his successor rebuilds the program as quickly as Cignetti at Indiana.

It's not just the losses that have fans upset; it's the fact the Boilermakers have struggled to stay competitive.

Plus, both gambles Walters took to win overtime games backfired, and the former defensive coordinator will be calling the offensive plays for the seventh straight week after firing his offensive coordinator in October. Recruits also have been decommitting.

A decision could come as soon as Sunday — perhaps even Saturday night.

Holding the line

Indiana's offensive struggles last week against Ohio State and in the second half against Michigan the previous week can be traced largely to poor pass protection against blitzes. Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke was sacked nine times over the past two weeks.

Cignetti spent time this week trying to make corrections.

“We got beat physically one time and poor technique on a weak-side twist (against Ohio State), which is similar to what Michigan had given us the week before,” he said. “We’ve got to get back in sync offensively and get our rhythm back where we’re playing with a lot of confidence, scoring points, scoring points in bunches.”

Card counting

Quarterback Hudson Card came to Purdue to add his name to the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”

But after two mediocre seasons, Walters' hand-picked choice to run the offense could be playing his final game despite having one season of college eligibility remaining. If it is his last game with the Boilermakers, Card could end his Purdue career with a bang by winning the Bucket for a second time one week after throwing for a career high 342 yards at Michigan State.