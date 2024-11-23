No. 2 Ohio State takes control in the 2nd half and runs over No. 5 Indiana 38-15

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a score and No. 2 Ohio State beat previously undefeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15 on Saturday.

All Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, CFP No. 2) has to do now is beat Michigan at home next Saturday and it will earn a return to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2020 and get a rematch with No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks beat Ohio State 32-31 in a wild one back on Oct. 12.

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) had their best chance to beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 1988 but were hurt by special teams mistakes and disrupted by an Ohio State defense that sacked quarterback Kurtis Rourke five times.

“In life, all good things come to an end,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said.

Late in the first half, Indiana punter James Evans fumbled a snap and was buried at his own 7-yardline with the Buckeyes taking over. That turned quickly into a 4-yard TD run by Henderson that gave the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead.

Early in the second half, Caleb Downs fielded an Evans punt at the Ohio State 21, raced down the right sideline, cut to the middle and outran the coverage for a TD that put the Buckeyes up 21-7. It was the first time a Buckeye returned a punt for a touchdown since 2014.

Howard finished 22 for 26 for 201 yards. Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 80 yards and a TD.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

“Our guys just played with a chip today, and that’s the way you got to play the game of football,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Indiana scored on its first possession of the game and its last, both short runs by Ty Son Lawson, who paced the Hoosiers with 79 rushing yards. Rourke was 8 for 18 for 68 yards.

“We had communication errors, pass (protection), every time we dropped back to pass, something bad happened," Cignetti said.

Indiana's 151 total yards was its lowest of the season. And it was the most points surrendered by the Hoosier's defense.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

The takeaway

Indiana: Its special season was blemished by the Buckeyes, who beat the Hoosiers for the 30th straight time. Indiana was eyeing its first conference crown since sharing one with two other teams in 1967. That won't happen now.

“Ohio State deserved to win,” Cignetti said. “They had those (third quarter scores), and we just couldn’t respond.”

Ohio State: Didn't waste the opportunities presented by the Hoosiers when they got sloppy. The Buckeyes led 14-7 at the break and took control in the second half. An offensive line patched together because of multiple injuries performed surprisingly well.

“We know what was at stake," Day said. “We don't win this game, and we have no chance to go to Indianapolis and play in the Big Ten championship. And that's real. We've had that approach for the last few weeks now, more than that.”

Poll implications

Some voters were obviously unsure of Indiana because it hadn't played a nationally ranked team before Ohio State. After this one, the Hoosiers will drop.

All about Will

Howard made history by completing 80% of his passes for the sixth time this season. No other Ohio State quarterback has done that. He completed his first 14 passes in a row and finished with a 85% completion rate.

“I think Buckeye nation is now seeing, after 11 games, that this guy is a winner, he's tough, he cares about his teammates, he's a leader,” Day said.

Up next

Indiana hosts Purdue in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

Ohio State hosts rival Michigan on Saturday.