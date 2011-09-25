INT in OT helps 'Cuse top Toledo

'Cuse goes OT to win

Syracuse cornerback Kevyn Scott made an interception in the end zone on the first play of overtime and Ross Krautman kicked a 27-yard field goal to give host Syracuse (3-1) a 33-30 victory over Toledo yesterday.

Toledo (1-3) had tied it on Ryan Cassano's 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Sanu spurs Rutgers

Mohamed Sanu had a school-record 16 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns (7 and 4 yards) as Rutgers (2-1) topped Ohio, 38-26. Chas Dodd iced the game with a 10-yard scoring pass to Paul Carrezola with 5:00 to play. Ohio (3-1) had four turnovers.

Runback cuts off rally

With No. 16 West Virginia creeping back into the game at 27-21 in the third quarter, Morris Claiborne ran back a kickoff 99 yards for a score and No. 2 LSU pulled away to a 47-21 victory in Morgantown.

Sooners stutter, then roll

No. 1 Oklahoma trailed 14-3 in the first quarter but roared back with 28 straight points as Landry Jones threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns to Ryan Broyles in a 38-28 victory over Missouri in Norman.

Jackets hold off Heels

North Carolina (3-1) came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it at 28 on Giovani Bernard's 55-yard run with 7:22 left. But No. 25 Georgia Tech (4-0) needed only four plays to respond in a 35-28 victory. Running back Roddy Jones took a pitch and went 48 yards down the sideline to the UNC 9. Two snaps later, QB Tevin Washington carried it in from the 5 for the winning score with 5:20 left .-- AP