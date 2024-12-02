Hawkeye's Kaleb Johnson, the Big Ten rushing leader, will sit out bowl and declare for NFL draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Big Ten rushing leader Kaleb Johnson has announced he will declare for the NFL draft and not play in Iowa's bowl game.

Johnson, who would have had one more season of eligibility, made the announcement in a social media post Sunday night with a message beginning “Thank you Iowa. 2 out,” referring to his jersey number.

“This decision was not made lightly,” he wrote, “but it is with great excitement and anticipation that I embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead. The foundation I've built here at Iowa has prepared me for this moment, and I carry the Hawkeye spirit with me as I move forward.”

Johnson totaled 1,537 yards rushing this season for an average of 128 per game to lead the conference and rank sixth nationally. He scored in all 12 games and finished the season with a school-record 23 touchdowns (21 rushing, 2 receiving).

He ran for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns in 35 career games and caught 29 passes for 240 yards and two TDs.

Johnson helped lead Iowa to a 13-10 win over Nebraska on Friday, scoring the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 71-yard catch-and-run.

The 6-foot, 225-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario, had eight 100-yard rushing games this season.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) celebrates with teammates after catching a 72-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

The Hawkeyes (8-4) will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.