Drew Stevens' 53-yard field goal lifts Iowa over Nebraska 13-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Drew Stevens kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa rallied to defeat Nebraska 13-10 on Friday night.

Stevens got his chance after defensive end Max Llewellyn forced and recovered a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola at the Huskers’ 36-yard line with 20 seconds left. Two runs by Kaleb Johnson took the clock down to three seconds left before Stevens kicked the game-winner.

“Drew's a fricking beast,” Llewellyn said. “What a kick.”

It was redemption for Stevens who, after struggling in last season’s game against the Huskers, was replaced by Marshall Meeder for the game-winning field goal in Iowa’s 13-10 victory in that game.

“I'll be honest — I was looking forward to this one,” Stevens said. “I can say that now.”

Stevens remembered what it was like last season when he didn't get his chance to kick the game-winner.

“I mean, it sucks when somebody else is out there doing your job,” Stevens said. “Especially when you train all year round. So yeah, this one felt really good. I was confident going out there.”

“Basically, he got benched last year,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “What a contrast with this year. We had all the confidence in him.”

Stevens said he learned from the experience, and it's made a difference in his play this season. He has made 19 of his 22 field-goal attempts, including five in last Saturday's 29-13 win at Maryland.

“I feel like I had been doubted after last season,” Stevens said. “So yeah, that's fuel.”

The Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 10-3 going into the fourth quarter, tied the game with 14:44 to play when Johnson took a short pass from Jackson Stratton, turning it into a 72-yard touchdown after escaping five tackle attempts.

“He was making (defensive backs) miss, as usual,” Stratton said. “He's a great running back, and he did what he does every game. He's way faster than me. I was trying to go down there and block for him, but he's way faster than me.”

Nebraska (6-6, 3-6) led 10-0 at halftime. John Hohl had a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter, then Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard run with 38 seconds left in the half.

Iowa couldn’t get any offense in the first half. The Hawkeyes had just one first down and 20 yards, with three-and-outs on five of their first six possessions.

“They clearly had momentum at halftime,” Ferentz said. “But down 10-0, our guys really dug in.”

Iowa caught a break in the third quarter when Nebraska’s Vincent Shavers Jr. muffed a punt and the Hawkeyes recovered at the Huskers’ 4-yard line. But Iowa only got two yards on three plays and settled for a 20-yard field goal from Stevens.

Nebraska outgained the Hawkeyes 334-164 and had 20 first downs compared to Iowa’s five. Johnson, who came into the game second in the nation with 1,492 rushing yards, was held to 45 yards on 17 carries.

“I can't imagine being some of those seniors, and then just happening like this again against Iowa, especially the way we played,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

Nebraska: The Huskers moved the ball throughout the game against the Hawkeyes, but the turnovers proved costly. Nebraska kept Johnson in check until the touchdown pass. The Huskers have lost nine of the last 10 games in this rivalry. “You know, it's frustrating,” Rhule said. “It's just where we're at. It's frustrating. We have to get better.”

Iowa: The Hawkeyes came into this game with Stratton, who began the season as the fourth-string quarterback, making his second start, and the offense struggled until Johnson, who had been contained for most of the game, broke free for the touchdown.

Nebraska: Bowl game TBD.

Iowa: Bowl game TBD.

