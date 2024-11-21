Maryland's bowl hopes are dwindling as the Terrapins prepare to face Iowa

Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-6, 1-6), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 6.

Series record: Iowa leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa would make it nine straight years with at least eight wins, not including the shortened 2020 season, with wins over Maryland and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes also can elevate their position in the bowl selection pecking order. The Terrapins need to win their final two regular-season games to reach six victories for bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa running game vs. Maryland run defense. The Hawkeyes are 0-3 in games in which Big Ten rushing leader Kaleb Johnson is held under 100 yards. In his last game, a 20-17 loss to UCLA, he was limited to a season-low 49 yards on 18 carries. The Terrapins are allowing a respectable 3.61 yards per attempt and 115 yards rushing per game.

Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) tears the jersey of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Credit: AP/Lydia Ely

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: QB Jackson Stratton, a walk-on transfer from Colorado State, is first in line to start this week. He was pressed into duty as the fourth-string quarterback in the second half of the loss at UCLA on Nov. 8. Stratton was 3 for 6 for 28 yards and led Iowa on a 13-play, 61-yard drive for the tying touchdown against the Bruins.

Maryland: WR Tai Felton is one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award. He leads the Big Ten with 86 catches and 1,040 yards receiving.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa quarterback Jackson Stratton, center, runs ahead of UCLA defensive lineman Cherif Seye, left, and defensive back Devin Kirkwood during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, is an analyst on the Maryland staff. ... Hawkeyes have won 19 of their last 22 November games. ... Iowa has won 31 straight games when scoring at least 21 points. ... Iowa has run for 200-plus yards in seven games, most since 2015. ... Maryland's streak of three straight seasons with a bowl win is in jeopardy. ... Billy Edwards Jr. of the Terps leads the Big Ten with 285.5 yards passing per game and 268 completions.