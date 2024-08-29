Iowa State meets North Dakota in its fourth straight opener against an FCS opponent

North Dakota at Iowa State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This is the fourth straight year the Cyclones have opened against an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. The Cyclones have won six straight against the FCS since losing to Northern Iowa in 2016. North Dakota is playing an FBS opponent for the fourth straight year. Its only win over an FBS team was 24-13 at Wyoming in 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

North Dakota QB Simon Romfo vs. Iowa State defense. Romfo got limited snaps last season and replaces Tommy Schuster, who will play his final season at Michigan State. Romfo will be going against what has been the Big 12's No. 1 or No. 2 defense the last five years. The Cyclones bring back eight defensive players with starting experience.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Dakota: LB Wyatt Pedigo was first in the FCS with four fumble recoveries and led the Fighting Hawks with 72 tackles, 7.5 for loss and four sacks. He recorded a season-best 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble at Boise State.

Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in program history. He set freshman records for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He completed better than 70% of his passes in five games and had eight games with at least two TD passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

North Dakota is the seventh current Missouri Valley Football Conference team Iowa State has faced. The Cyclones are 42-7-3 all-time against the MVFC. ... The Iowa State duo of Jaylin Noel (66-820-7) and Jayden Higgins (53-983-6) combined for 119 catches, 1,803 yards and 13 TDs last year. ... North Dakota WR Bo Belquist is a preseason All-MVFC pick after catching 66 balls for 772 yards and six touchdowns. ... North Dakota will earn a $550,000 guarantee from ISU.